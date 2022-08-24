monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) versus Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Critical Analysis

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) and Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for monday.com and Veeva Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score monday.com 0 1 8 0 2.89 Veeva Systems 0 6 13 0 2.68

monday.com currently has a consensus price target of $210.00, indicating a potential upside of 74.78%. Veeva Systems has a consensus price target of $243.68, indicating a potential upside of 15.20%. Given monday.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe monday.com is more favorable than Veeva Systems.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets monday.com -42.31% -25.09% -18.55% Veeva Systems 21.43% 14.60% 11.41%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares monday.com and Veeva Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

monday.com has a beta of 2.03, meaning that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Veeva Systems has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares monday.com and Veeva Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio monday.com $308.15 million 17.21 -$129.29 million ($3.87) -31.05 Veeva Systems $1.85 billion 17.70 $427.39 million $2.54 83.28

Veeva Systems has higher revenue and earnings than monday.com. monday.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Veeva Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.3% of monday.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.2% of Veeva Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Veeva Systems beats monday.com on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About monday.com

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools. The company also offers product solutions for marketing, CRM, project management, software development, and other fields; and business development, presale, and customer success services. It serves organizations, educational or government institution, and distinct business unit of an organization. The company was formerly known as DaPulse Labs Ltd. and changed its name to monday.com Ltd. in November 2017. monday.com Ltd. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc. provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety. It also provides professional and support services in the areas of implementation and deployment planning and project management; requirements analysis, solution design, and configuration; systems environment management and deployment services; services focused on advancing or transforming business and operating processes related to Veeva solutions; technical consulting services related to data migration and systems integrations; training on its solutions; and ongoing managed services that include outsourced systems administration. The company was formerly known as Verticals onDemand, Inc. and changed its name to Veeva Systems Inc. in April 2009. Veeva Systems Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

