Mynaric (NASDAQ:MYNA) Shares Down 4.6%

Mynaric AG (NASDAQ:MYNA – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.75 and last traded at $8.07. Approximately 10,310 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 23,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.46.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Mynaric from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th.
Mynaric Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.22.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mynaric
Mynaric Company Profile
Mynaric AG engages in developing and manufacturing advanced laser communication technology for long-distance data transmission between moving objects for wireless terrestrial, airborne, and space applications in Germany and internationally. The company offers CONDOR, an optical inter-satellite link flight terminal for satellite-to-satellite communications in space; and HAWK, an airborne flight terminal for air-to-air and air-to-ground links of airborne vehicles.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mynaric (MYNA)
- Are Ocugen or Amarin Good Penny Stocks to Buy?
- Are These 2 Fintechs A Buy After Q2 Earnings?
- Is Fisker Ready to Re-Emerge as the Tesla Killer?
- Chipotle is Cooking Up Another Run at $2,000
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Lifted By Institutional Shift
Receive News & Ratings for Mynaric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mynaric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.