Mynaric (NASDAQ:MYNA) Shares Down 4.6%

Mynaric AG (NASDAQ:MYNA – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.75 and last traded at $8.07. Approximately 10,310 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 23,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.46.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Mynaric from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MYNA. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in Mynaric during the 4th quarter worth $500,000. Light Sky Macro LP bought a new stake in Mynaric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $797,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mynaric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $890,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Mynaric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,492,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mynaric by 10.7% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 580,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after buying an additional 56,068 shares during the last quarter. 6.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mynaric AG engages in developing and manufacturing advanced laser communication technology for long-distance data transmission between moving objects for wireless terrestrial, airborne, and space applications in Germany and internationally. The company offers CONDOR, an optical inter-satellite link flight terminal for satellite-to-satellite communications in space; and HAWK, an airborne flight terminal for air-to-air and air-to-ground links of airborne vehicles.

