National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) Shares Acquired by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,043,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,823 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in National Energy Services Reunited were worth $8,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 18,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 3,069 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 6,116 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 31,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronit Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Ronit Capital LLP now owns 220,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NESR opened at $7.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.63 and a 200-day moving average of $7.69. National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has a 52 week low of $5.68 and a 52 week high of $13.28.

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

