Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $13.98

Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.98 and traded as low as $9.97. Nature’s Sunshine Products shares last traded at $10.01, with a volume of 27,277 shares trading hands.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Nature’s Sunshine Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th.
The company has a market cap of $192.44 million, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.72 and its 200-day moving average is $13.98.
Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, primarily manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.
