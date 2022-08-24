Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $13.98

Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.98 and traded as low as $9.97. Nature’s Sunshine Products shares last traded at $10.01, with a volume of 27,277 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Nature’s Sunshine Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

Get Nature's Sunshine Products alerts:

Nature’s Sunshine Products Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of $192.44 million, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.72 and its 200-day moving average is $13.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nature’s Sunshine Products

About Nature’s Sunshine Products

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NATR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 10.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 23,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, primarily manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nature's Sunshine Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nature's Sunshine Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.