Necessity Retail REIT (NYSEARCA:RTL) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.96

The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RTL – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.96 and traded as low as $7.80. Necessity Retail REIT shares last traded at $7.95, with a volume of 593,819 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on RTL. JMP Securities began coverage on Necessity Retail REIT in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Necessity Retail REIT from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Necessity Retail REIT Trading Up 1.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 1.40.

Necessity Retail REIT Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Necessity Retail REIT

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. Necessity Retail REIT’s payout ratio is currently -154.54%.

In related news, CFO Jason F. Doyle acquired 7,200 shares of Necessity Retail REIT stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.94 per share, with a total value of $49,968.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,402 shares in the company, valued at $231,809.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Necessity Retail REIT

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Necessity Retail REIT stock. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RTL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 796,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,801,000. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.60% of Necessity Retail REIT at the end of the most recent reporting period. 54.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Necessity Retail REIT

The Necessity Retail REIT (Nasdaq: RTL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S. Additional information about RTL can be found on its website at www.necessityretailreit.com.

