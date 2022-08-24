Needham & Company LLC Downgrades Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT) to Hold

Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Clarus Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Maxim Group lowered shares of Clarus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clarus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.90.

Clarus Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ CRXT opened at $0.18 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.45. Clarus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $31.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clarus Therapeutics

Clarus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRXT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.08. On average, analysts predict that Clarus Therapeutics will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Clarus Therapeutics by 824.1% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 188,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 167,733 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Clarus Therapeutics by 334.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 170,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 131,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Clarus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

About Clarus Therapeutics

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oral testosterone replacement therapy in the United States. It offers JATENZO, a soft gel oral formulation of testosterone undecanoate for treating hypogonadal men. The company has a licensing agreement with HavaH Therapeutics for product to treat androgen therapies for inflammatory breast disease and certain forms of breast cancer; and license agreement with The Royal Institution for the Advancement of Learning/McGill University to develop and commercialize McGill's proprietary technology designed to treat conditions associated with CoQ10 deficiencies in humans.

