NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Shares Gap Down to $11.14

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.14, but opened at $10.56. NeoGenomics shares last traded at $10.73, with a volume of 3,231 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NEO shares. Needham & Company LLC downgraded NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on NeoGenomics from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of NeoGenomics to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 13th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of NeoGenomics to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.08.

NeoGenomics Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 7.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.22.

Institutional Trading of NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $125.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.26 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 30.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.53%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in NeoGenomics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,970,503 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $157,592,000 after buying an additional 113,534 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 21.7% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,566,735 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,174,000 after acquiring an additional 991,030 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 3.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,100,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,418,000 after acquiring an additional 141,195 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in NeoGenomics by 5,912.2% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,611,674 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NeoGenomics by 236.9% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,715,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,529 shares in the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

Featured Articles

