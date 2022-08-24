New Found Gold (NFGC) and Its Peers Head to Head Survey

New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC – Get Rating) is one of 107 public companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare New Found Gold to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares New Found Gold and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio New Found Gold N/A -$40.41 million -8.48 New Found Gold Competitors $1.50 billion $114.85 million -4.09

New Found Gold’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than New Found Gold. New Found Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Found Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00 New Found Gold Competitors 539 2911 3697 78 2.46

This is a summary of recent recommendations for New Found Gold and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

New Found Gold currently has a consensus target price of 10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 145.70%. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 71.36%. Given New Found Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe New Found Gold is more favorable than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.9% of New Found Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.0% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.7% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares New Found Gold and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Found Gold N/A -80.17% -66.34% New Found Gold Competitors -130.32% 0.42% 0.20%

Summary

New Found Gold peers beat New Found Gold on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About New Found Gold

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. It holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 86 mineral licenses and 6,041 claims covering an area of 151,030 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland; and the Lucky Strike project comprising 11,684 hectares located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario. The company was formerly known as Palisade Resources Corp. and changed its name to New Found Gold Corp. in June 2017. New Found Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

