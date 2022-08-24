New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

New Found Gold Corp. (NYSE:NFGC – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 8,897 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 171,629 shares.The stock last traded at 4.09 and had previously closed at 4.09.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of New Found Gold in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

New Found Gold Trading Up 2.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $684.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of 4.37.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Found Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of New Found Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cannell & Co. bought a new stake in shares of New Found Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of New Found Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Found Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.87% of the company’s stock.

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. It holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 86 mineral licenses and 6,041 claims covering an area of 151,030 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland; and the Lucky Strike project comprising 11,684 hectares located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario.

