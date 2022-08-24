NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Buys 55,640 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 192,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 55,640 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $6,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IPG. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,272,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $470,513,000 after buying an additional 1,469,442 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,776,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $815,524,000 after purchasing an additional 899,103 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,168,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,859,000 after purchasing an additional 885,766 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 185.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,084,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,458,000 after purchasing an additional 705,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,886.3% during the 1st quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 635,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,532,000 after purchasing an additional 603,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

IPG stock opened at $28.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.03. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.36 and a 1-year high of $39.98.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.37% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Macquarie cut Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies to $36.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.56.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $195,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,214 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,420. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

