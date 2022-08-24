NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Decreases Stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lowered its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 39.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,127 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,500 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $7,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SBA Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in SBA Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 331.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 95 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications Price Performance

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $333.75 on Wednesday. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $286.41 and a one year high of $391.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $327.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $330.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.33 and a beta of 0.43.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $652.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.30 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 87.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 5,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $1,981,094.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,214,662.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SBA Communications news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 5,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $1,981,094.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,214,662.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.05, for a total transaction of $338,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,073,986.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,152 shares of company stock valued at $19,190,652 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SBAC. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $383.00 to $347.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $405.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $389.00 to $361.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $390.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $375.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SBA Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.67.

SBA Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.