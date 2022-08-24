NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $5.31 Million Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lowered its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 238,682 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,679 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $5,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $37,783,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Regions Financial by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 191,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Regions Financial by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,786,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,754,000 after purchasing an additional 112,248 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Regions Financial by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 18,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Regions Financial by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 336,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,331,000 after purchasing an additional 32,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.60.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Shares of RF opened at $22.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.29. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $18.01 and a 52 week high of $25.57.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 32.85%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.63%.

Regions Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.