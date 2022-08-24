NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $5.68 Million Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. cut its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $5,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $200.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $166.49 and a twelve month high of $241.54. The company has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.58.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.02. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.29% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on TSCO. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $246.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Tractor Supply to $250.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. MKM Partners began coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.79.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Articles

