NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $6.61 Million Stake in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) by 29.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 213,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,992 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $6,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Shaw Communications by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 187,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,685,000 after purchasing an additional 4,887 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $662,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 884,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,829,000 after buying an additional 22,568 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. increased its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 2,114.5% in the 1st quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 5,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,567,000 after buying an additional 5,060,665 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,252,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,146,000 after buying an additional 111,625 shares during the period. 56.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Shaw Communications stock opened at $26.90 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.52. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.63 and a 12 month high of $31.60.

Shaw Communications ( NYSE:SJR Get Rating ) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0767 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.40%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Shaw Communications in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. National Bank Financial raised Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shaw Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

