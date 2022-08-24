NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $6.85 Million Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. decreased its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 722 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $6,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 466.7% in the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $428.01 on Wednesday. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $343.86 and a 52-week high of $461.44. The company has a market capitalization of $43.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $397.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $393.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Cintas Increases Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.13. Cintas had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTAS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Cintas from $517.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cintas from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cintas in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $393.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $435.89.

Cintas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.