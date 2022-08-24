NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $6.89 Million Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,638 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $6,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,113 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 95,083 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $19,635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 45,409 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,377,000 after acquiring an additional 12,114 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 50,670 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,464,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $170.23 on Wednesday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.93 and a fifty-two week high of $209.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $151.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.46.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 32.13%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KEYS shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $151.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.23.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $136.91 per share, with a total value of $68,455.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,435.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,324,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $136.91 per share, with a total value of $68,455.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,435.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

