NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Lowers Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. trimmed its position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,220 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 14,845 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $4,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 1.5% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,797 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 189.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,334,000 after acquiring an additional 27,482 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 13.1% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 173,521 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,888,000 after acquiring an additional 10,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,472 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PerkinElmer Stock Performance

Shares of PKI stock opened at $141.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.12. The firm has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.12. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.65 and a 1 year high of $203.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.02.

PerkinElmer Dividend Announcement

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.31. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 13.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Andrew Okun sold 3,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.42, for a total transaction of $524,877.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,057,199.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider James M. Mock sold 5,025 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total transaction of $731,087.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,012,177.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 3,173 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.42, for a total transaction of $524,877.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,057,199.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,898 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,263 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PKI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on PerkinElmer from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on PerkinElmer from $125.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PerkinElmer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.11.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

