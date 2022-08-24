NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Lowers Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. reduced its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,760 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $6,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on DFS shares. Barclays cut their target price on Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Discover Financial Services to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 24th. Citigroup downgraded Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.56.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $104.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.45. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $88.02 and a one year high of $133.78.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 36.35% and a net margin of 34.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.55 EPS. Analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 15.32 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.63%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.