NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Purchases Shares of 115,764 Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 115,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,533,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 1.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 2.2% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 119.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 71,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,963,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BBWI opened at $36.63 on Wednesday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $82.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.98 and a 200-day moving average of $43.07.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 57.40% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.22%.

BBWI has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush lowered Bath & Body Works to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group cut their price target on Bath & Body Works from $70.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen cut their target price on Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Bath & Body Works to $40.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.05.

In other news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 16,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $690,280.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,256.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

