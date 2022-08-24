NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Raises Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,044 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $4,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $306,000. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 487.0% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 229,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,467,000 after buying an additional 190,722 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 332,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,464,000 after buying an additional 55,033 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 606.8% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 320,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,223,000 after buying an additional 274,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 63,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 8,347 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 10,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $224,847.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 379,285 shares in the company, valued at $7,964,985. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $18.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.29, a current ratio of 11.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.92. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $21.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 1.24.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.12). Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 13.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.00%.

HST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

