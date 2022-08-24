NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Reduces Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lessened its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 40.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31,582 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $6,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RSG. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,657,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,880,704,000 after purchasing an additional 466,966 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,143,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,419,062,000 after purchasing an additional 42,050 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,967,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $670,304,000 after purchasing an additional 264,112 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,459,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $620,473,000 after purchasing an additional 64,679 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,192,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $291,079,000 after purchasing an additional 295,152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total value of $2,009,109.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,495,111.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total value of $2,009,109.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,495,111.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total value of $2,027,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,675 shares in the company, valued at $2,659,863.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,447 shares of company stock valued at $4,083,807. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $145.74 on Wednesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.57 and a 52-week high of $148.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.495 dividend. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RSG shares. Bank of America upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Republic Services from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Republic Services from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.33.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

