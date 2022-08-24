Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $662.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Nordson updated its FY22 guidance to $9.13-9.37 EPS.

Nordson Trading Up 2.5 %

Nordson stock opened at $239.17 on Wednesday. Nordson has a one year low of $194.89 and a one year high of $272.28. The company has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $217.58 and a 200-day moving average of $219.44.

Nordson Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a boost from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.59%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Nordson by 16.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,997,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,361,928,000 after purchasing an additional 850,479 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 19.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,467,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $560,322,000 after buying an additional 395,419 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nordson by 258.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 878,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,900,000 after buying an additional 633,821 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 738,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,792,000 after purchasing an additional 306,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 448,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,794,000 after acquiring an additional 6,946 shares in the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NDSN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Nordson from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Nordson from $266.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.60.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

