Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Price Target Increased to $271.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $232.00 to $271.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.31% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Nordson from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Nordson from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.20.

Get Nordson alerts:

Nordson Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $239.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $217.58 and a 200-day moving average of $219.44. The stock has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.96. Nordson has a 52-week low of $194.89 and a 52-week high of $272.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $662.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.90 million. Nordson had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 23.69%. Nordson’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nordson will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Nordson by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Nordson by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 568.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,163,000 after purchasing an additional 50,517 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 222,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,891,000 after purchasing an additional 20,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 7,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

About Nordson

(Get Rating)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.