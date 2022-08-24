Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Regency Centers during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,219,112,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,851,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,073,000 after acquiring an additional 4,047,132 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,033,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,149,000 after acquiring an additional 779,598 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,670,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,505,000 after acquiring an additional 647,092 shares during the period. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,793,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,928,000 after acquiring an additional 484,264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on REG shares. Compass Point decreased their price objective on Regency Centers from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Regency Centers from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Regency Centers from $63.00 to $57.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Regency Centers to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.38.

Shares of NASDAQ REG opened at $63.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Regency Centers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.78 and a fifty-two week high of $78.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.34%.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

