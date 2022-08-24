Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. reduced its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 50.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 84,600 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $4,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OXY. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 407.6% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,415 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 13,315 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 498.8% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $252,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 190,281,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,804,609,844.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $252,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 190,281,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,804,609,844.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 5,673,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.27 per share, for a total transaction of $313,557,542.92. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 148,835,588 shares in the company, valued at $8,226,142,948.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 32,717,757 shares of company stock worth $1,883,198,604. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

OXY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Societe Generale set a $81.00 target price on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.58.

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $73.79 on Wednesday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $23.74 and a 1 year high of $74.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.40. The company has a market capitalization of $69.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.88.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.14. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 60.25% and a net margin of 32.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.13%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

See Also

