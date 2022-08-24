Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Bought by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the first quarter valued at $57,574,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,172,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,181,000 after buying an additional 591,257 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 173.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 835,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,224,000 after acquiring an additional 530,470 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,606,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,956,000 after buying an additional 504,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,046,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,242,000 after purchasing an additional 368,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Michael J. Obrien sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total transaction of $1,268,460.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 131,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,239,885.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Shares of OMC stock opened at $69.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.97. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.31 and a 52-week high of $91.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.84.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 39.15% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 45.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OMC shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Edward Jones cut shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Omnicom Group from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.90.

Omnicom Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.