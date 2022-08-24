ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Bought by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,738,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,577 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.63% of ON Semiconductor worth $171,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at ON Semiconductor

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $341,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 162,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,209,325. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $341,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 162,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,209,325. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total value of $1,123,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,162 shares in the company, valued at $14,669,469.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,363 shares of company stock valued at $1,661,560. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Summit Insights cut ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.30.

ON opened at $71.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.67. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 1-year low of $41.88 and a 1-year high of $75.26.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.08. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 41.43% and a net margin of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ON Semiconductor

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

