OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OMF. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of OneMain during the fourth quarter worth $278,150,000. Varde Management L.P. acquired a new stake in OneMain during the fourth quarter worth about $49,521,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in OneMain by 148.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 957,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,936,000 after acquiring an additional 573,125 shares during the period. Brightlight Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in OneMain during the fourth quarter worth about $23,364,000. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP grew its holdings in OneMain by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 796,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,833,000 after acquiring an additional 421,020 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Stock Performance

Shares of OMF stock opened at $36.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.61. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.22 and a fifty-two week high of $60.38.

OneMain Announces Dividend

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.07). OneMain had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 37.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.32%. OneMain’s payout ratio is 46.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OMF shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of OneMain from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on OneMain from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on OneMain from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price target on OneMain to $63.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at OneMain

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.08 per share, for a total transaction of $42,642.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,936 shares in the company, valued at $12,530,666.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OneMain Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

