Oppenheimer Comments on Deere & Company’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:DE)

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Deere & Company in a report issued on Monday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst K. Owen now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $6.97 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $6.98. The consensus estimate for Deere & Company’s current full-year earnings is $22.97 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Deere & Company’s FY2023 earnings at $26.76 EPS.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by ($0.45). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.55% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DE. Cowen reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their target price on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $416.00 to $439.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $393.00 to $447.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.00.

NYSE:DE opened at $374.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $446.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $325.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $363.96. The company has a market cap of $114.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.10.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2,797.7% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 181,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,220,000 after purchasing an additional 175,195 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,776,000 after purchasing an additional 15,305 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 56,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,345,000 after purchasing an additional 8,996 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 1,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 67.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

