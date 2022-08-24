OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) CEO William J. Febbo Purchases 5,400 Shares

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRXGet Rating) CEO William J. Febbo acquired 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.18 per share, for a total transaction of $87,372.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,072 shares in the company, valued at $7,298,344.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ OPRX opened at $15.48 on Wednesday. OptimizeRx Co. has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $99.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.28 and a 200-day moving average of $31.38. The company has a market cap of $280.99 million, a P/E ratio of -39.69 and a beta of 0.70.

Several research firms recently commented on OPRX. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $112.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $71.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,683,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,208,000 after acquiring an additional 15,786 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,115,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,049,000 after acquiring an additional 32,310 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in OptimizeRx by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 659,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,074,000 after purchasing an additional 54,484 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in OptimizeRx by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 588,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,203,000 after purchasing an additional 163,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in OptimizeRx by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 560,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,782,000 after purchasing an additional 49,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients. The company's products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, and therapeutic support and unbranded messages.

