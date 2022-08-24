OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Director James Paul Lang Acquires 6,000 Shares

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRXGet Rating) Director James Paul Lang acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.45 per share, with a total value of $98,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,957. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of OPRX stock opened at $15.48 on Wednesday. OptimizeRx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $99.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.69 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.38.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OPRX shares. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $71.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $100.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $112.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OPRX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in OptimizeRx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in OptimizeRx by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in OptimizeRx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in OptimizeRx by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 425,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,399,000 after buying an additional 43,131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients. The company's products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, and therapeutic support and unbranded messages.

