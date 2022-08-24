Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) CEO Corning F. Painter Acquires 30,000 Shares of Stock

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) CEO Corning F. Painter purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.77 per share, with a total value of $503,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 610,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,234,144.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Orion Engineered Carbons Stock Performance

Shares of OEC stock opened at $16.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.64. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.65. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a 12 month low of $13.84 and a 12 month high of $20.99.

Get Orion Engineered Carbons alerts:

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $541.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.76 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 4.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Orion Engineered Carbons Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orion Engineered Carbons

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.80%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OEC. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. 82.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

About Orion Engineered Carbons

(Get Rating)

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.