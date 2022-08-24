OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its holdings in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.35% of OSI Systems worth $5,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in OSI Systems by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 264,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,645,000 after acquiring an additional 22,368 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in OSI Systems by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 174,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,559 shares during the last quarter. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,104,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 73,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,291,000 after buying an additional 3,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,374,000 after buying an additional 10,930 shares during the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OSIS. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of OSI Systems to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of OSI Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

OSI Systems Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of OSI Systems stock opened at $89.14 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. OSI Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.09 and a twelve month high of $103.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.72.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $337.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.40 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OSI Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, radiation detection, hold baggage and people screening, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.