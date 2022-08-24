Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) CEO Buys $21,450.00 in Stock

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG – Get Rating) CEO Samuel H. Norton purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.86 per share, with a total value of $21,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,132,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,097,545.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Overseas Shipholding Group Price Performance

Overseas Shipholding Group stock opened at $2.95 on Wednesday. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.17. The company has a market cap of $260.08 million, a P/E ratio of -16.39 and a beta of 0.37.

Get Overseas Shipholding Group alerts:

Overseas Shipholding Group announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 13th that allows the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Overseas Shipholding Group

Separately, StockNews.com raised Overseas Shipholding Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSG. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 187,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 46,371 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,184,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 5,675 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 35,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group during the 1st quarter worth $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

Overseas Shipholding Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States flag trade. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned or operated a fleet of 24 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1.7 million deadweight tons.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Overseas Shipholding Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overseas Shipholding Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.