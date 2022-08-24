PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,339 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $7,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PCAR. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 168.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,667,000 after purchasing an additional 26,063 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in PACCAR by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 698,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,631,000 after acquiring an additional 210,317 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PACCAR by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 662,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,488,000 after acquiring an additional 230,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in PACCAR by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,885,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,430,000 after acquiring an additional 86,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.21.

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $90.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.87. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $77.00 and a fifty-two week high of $97.56.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 21.45%.

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,888.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

