Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $158.14.
Several research firms have weighed in on PKG. Argus upped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $160.00 to $176.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $158.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Packaging Co. of America to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.
Insider Activity at Packaging Co. of America
In other Packaging Co. of America news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 13,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $2,212,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,219,479.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance
Shares of PKG opened at $141.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.77. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $124.78 and a 1 year high of $168.50.
Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.38. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Packaging Co. of America Company Profile
Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.
