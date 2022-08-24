Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Given New $750.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $700.00 to $750.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PANW. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Palo Alto Networks to $600.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $630.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $650.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $700.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $605.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $650.18.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 12.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $569.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $505.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $532.21. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $419.40 and a 12-month high of $640.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.74 billion, a PE ratio of -143.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 1.18.

Palo Alto Networks’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Wednesday, September 14th. The 3-1 split was announced on Monday, August 22nd. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, September 13th.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 57.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,159,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,159,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total transaction of $6,072,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 696,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,321,100.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,229 shares of company stock valued at $417,317,266. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Palo Alto Networks

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 246.7% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 52 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.