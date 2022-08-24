Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Given New $750.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $700.00 to $750.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the network technology company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PANW. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Palo Alto Networks to $600.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $630.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $650.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $700.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $605.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $650.18.
Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 12.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $569.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $505.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $532.21. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $419.40 and a 12-month high of $640.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.74 billion, a PE ratio of -143.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 1.18.
Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 57.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,159,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,159,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total transaction of $6,072,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 696,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,321,100.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,229 shares of company stock valued at $417,317,266. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 246.7% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 52 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Palo Alto Networks
Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.
