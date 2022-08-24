Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) and Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) Head-To-Head Analysis

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) and Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.3% of Paramount Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.7% of Lument Finance Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.4% of Paramount Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Lument Finance Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Paramount Group has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lument Finance Trust has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paramount Group 0.30% 0.05% 0.03% Lument Finance Trust 25.86% 7.75% 1.08%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paramount Group $726.79 million 2.25 -$20.35 million $0.02 363.68 Lument Finance Trust $36.19 million 3.74 $10.53 million $0.24 10.79

Lument Finance Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Paramount Group. Lument Finance Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Paramount Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Paramount Group and Lument Finance Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paramount Group 1 1 2 0 2.25 Lument Finance Trust 0 1 4 0 2.80

Paramount Group presently has a consensus target price of $8.75, suggesting a potential upside of 20.36%. Lument Finance Trust has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 54.44%. Given Lument Finance Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lument Finance Trust is more favorable than Paramount Group.

Dividends

Paramount Group pays an annual dividend of $0.31 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Lument Finance Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.3%. Paramount Group pays out 1,550.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Lument Finance Trust pays out 100.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Paramount Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Lument Finance Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Lument Finance Trust beats Paramount Group on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paramount Group

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc. is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

About Lument Finance Trust

Lument Finance Trust, Inc., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments in the United States. The company primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other CRE -related investments, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other CRE debt instruments. Lument Finance Trust, Inc. is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc. and changed its name to Lument Finance Trust, Inc. in December 2020. Lument Finance Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

