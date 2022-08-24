Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Position Increased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,083 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.14% of Parker-Hannifin worth $49,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PH opened at $285.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $36.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.57. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $230.44 and a 12 month high of $340.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $276.06.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.38 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.78%.

PH has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 13th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $346.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $301.00 to $289.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.46.

In other news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total transaction of $955,271.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,915,592. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

