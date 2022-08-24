Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Boosts Position in ProShares Short Real Estate (NYSEARCA:REK)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short Real Estate (NYSEARCA:REK – Get Rating) by 493.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,857 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned 0.83% of ProShares Short Real Estate worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Short Real Estate by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 17,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the period.

ProShares Short Real Estate Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA REK opened at $18.22 on Wednesday. ProShares Short Real Estate has a 12 month low of $15.78 and a 12 month high of $20.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.03.

ProShares Short Real Estate Profile

ProShares Short Real Estate (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market. Component companies include those that invest directly or indirectly through development, management or ownership of shopping malls, apartment buildings and housing developments; and real estate investment trusts (REITs) that invest in apartments, office and retail properties.

