Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lowered its holdings in Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Global X Internet of Things ETF were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SNSR. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 807,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,591,000 after buying an additional 374,286 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 448,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,921,000 after buying an additional 7,746 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 413,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,174,000 after buying an additional 105,797 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 234,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,193,000 after buying an additional 28,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Theory Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,859,000.

Global X Internet of Things ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SNSR opened at $28.47 on Wednesday. Global X Internet of Things ETF has a one year low of $24.60 and a one year high of $40.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.70.

Global X Internet of Things ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th.

