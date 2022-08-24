Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $148,000 Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Partners Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 590.6% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 461.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,444,000 after acquiring an additional 41,377 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $8,526,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,129,000.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FDIS stock opened at $69.84 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.01 and a twelve month high of $93.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.05.

