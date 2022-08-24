Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 54.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,361 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 480.0% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $96.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.99. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $86.63 and a 52-week high of $116.71.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

