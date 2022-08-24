Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 334 Shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC trimmed its position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 4,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000.

iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF stock opened at $39.86 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.09. iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF has a one year low of $35.23 and a one year high of $57.71.

