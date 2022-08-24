Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Trims Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC trimmed its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 82.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 446 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics by 128.2% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GD shares. Susquehanna increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen set a $260.00 target price on General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.71.

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.2 %

General Dynamics stock opened at $234.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.87. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $188.64 and a 1-year high of $254.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $223.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.41.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 42.64%.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,225,220.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 781,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,360,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

