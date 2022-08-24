Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Trims Stock Position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 89,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 38,253 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 810,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 7,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $228,000.

Get First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF alerts:

First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

FAN stock opened at $18.47 on Wednesday. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $22.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.38.

About First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.