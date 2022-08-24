Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Trims Stock Position in SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FISR)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FISR – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned about 0.09% of SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FISR opened at $26.94 on Wednesday. SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $31.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.94.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.