Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Price Target Raised to $39.00

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Robert W. Baird from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PYCR. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Paycor HCM from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.71.

Get Paycor HCM alerts:

Paycor HCM Trading Up 1.5 %

PYCR opened at $31.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion and a PE ratio of -38.79. Paycor HCM has a 12-month low of $20.14 and a 12-month high of $39.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paycor HCM

Institutional Trading of Paycor HCM

In other Paycor HCM news, Director Scott David Miller bought 3,340 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.36 per share, for a total transaction of $74,682.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,845.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Ryan Norman Bergstrom sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $481,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,752.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Scott David Miller acquired 3,340 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.36 per share, for a total transaction of $74,682.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,845.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Paycor HCM by 395.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Paycor HCM in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Paycor HCM by 21.6% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Paycor HCM in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. 25.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paycor HCM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paycor HCM, Inc provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Core HCM and Payroll, a calculation engine that enables real-time changes in payroll processing; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution; and Employee Engagement, a solution with interactive learning tools and AI-powered surveys.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.