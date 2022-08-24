Perceptive Advisors Llc Acquires 998,240 Shares of LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) Stock

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN – Get Rating) Director Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 998,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.40 per share, with a total value of $2,395,776.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,728,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,948,378.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Perceptive Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 25th, Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 120,000 shares of LianBio stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.63 per share, with a total value of $315,600.00.
NASDAQ:LIAN opened at $2.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $260.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.42 and a 200-day moving average of $3.26. LianBio has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $16.37.
LianBio, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for cardiovascular, oncology, respiratory, opthalmology, and inflammatory diseases in China and other Asian countries. The company develops mavacamten for the treatment of obstructive and non-obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; TP-03 for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis; NBTXR3 for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, and solid tumor; Infigratinib for the treatment of second-line and first-line cholangiocarcinoma, and gastric cancers; BBP-398 for solid tumors; Omilancor for ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease; NX-13 for ulcerative colitis; LYR-210 for chronic rhinosinusitis; and Sisunatovir for respiratory syncytical virus.
