Philip V. Bancroft Acquires 6,500 Shares of Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Stock

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) Director Philip V. Bancroft acquired 6,500 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.75 per share, for a total transaction of $251,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,147,193.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Regional Management Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:RM opened at $37.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $362.80 million, a P/E ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 42.38 and a current ratio of 42.38. Regional Management Corp. has a one year low of $36.50 and a one year high of $67.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.34.
Regional Management Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.89%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regional Management
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently commented on RM shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Regional Management from $58.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Regional Management from $53.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th.
Regional Management Company Profile
Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Regional Management (RM)
- Are Ocugen or Amarin Good Penny Stocks to Buy?
- Are These 2 Fintechs A Buy After Q2 Earnings?
- Chipotle is Cooking Up Another Run at $2,000
- Is Fisker Ready to Re-Emerge as the Tesla Killer?
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Lifted By Institutional Shift
Receive News & Ratings for Regional Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.