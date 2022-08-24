Philip V. Bancroft Acquires 6,500 Shares of Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Stock

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) Director Philip V. Bancroft acquired 6,500 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.75 per share, for a total transaction of $251,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,147,193.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Regional Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RM opened at $37.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $362.80 million, a P/E ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 42.38 and a current ratio of 42.38. Regional Management Corp. has a one year low of $36.50 and a one year high of $67.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.34.

Get Regional Management alerts:

Regional Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regional Management

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Regional Management by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 913,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,348,000 after purchasing an additional 23,053 shares during the last quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regional Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,332,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 199,244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,675,000 after acquiring an additional 15,408 shares during the last quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC now owns 174,139 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,006,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 161,199 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,829,000 after acquiring an additional 10,634 shares during the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RM shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Regional Management from $58.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Regional Management from $53.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th.

Regional Management Company Profile

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

See Also

